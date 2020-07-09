Raheem Mostert's agent responds to fake account rescinding trade request

Don't believe everything you see on the internet, kids.

On Thursday, a fake Twitter account pretending to be Raheem Mostert's agent Brett Tessler appeared to rescind the trade request the running back Wednesday. The account duped people across the internet, by putting an uppercase "I" in place of the lowercase "L" in Tessler's actual Twitter handle.

The real Tessler logged on to respond to the fake account, and make it known that his client has not changed his mind about wanting to be traded from the 49ers.

Somebody just created a spoof account (they used a capital "i" as a l in Tessler) and recently posted this fake tweet. Nothing has changed since yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KNmkPgaWTd — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 9, 2020

You know you've made it when the internet starts fake accounts.

Tessler and Mostert requested a trade from the 49ers on Wednesday, citing "unproductive talks" as the playoff hero looks to get the pay raise he believes he's earned after a massive postseason performance that saw him rush for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers.

Mostert, 28, went from key special teams player to lead running back during the course of the season. After a long NFL journey, it's understandable that Mostert would want to cash in as the expiration date for most running backs is before the age of 30.

With the financial situation in the NFL uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's easy to see why Mostert and the 49ers are at a standstill. Mostert currently is the 23rd highest-paid running back in the NFL, which is, by definition, starter's money. Unfortunately for Mostert, he has no leverage in this situation.

Back to the plague of fake Twitter accounts.

Now, you might be wondering who would get bamboozled by an uppercase "I" replacing a lowercase "L?" Oh, no one in particular.

Oh, come on. A capital "i" instead of a lower-case "L." For crying out loud, who would fall for such a thing?



Everyone should be able to tell the difference between I and l. (Hold it, which is which?) https://t.co/iq838wxCwz



— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 9, 2020

Sorry, Matt. Even the best get got.

