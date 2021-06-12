Raheem Mostert's adorable young son wears Jimmy Garoppolo t-shirt

Mostert's adorable young son Gunnar rocks Jimmy G t-shirt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert has been one of Jimmy Garoppolo’s biggest supporters from the beginning. Now, the 49ers' running back has his son to back him up with that support.

“That’s Jimmy!”



RB Raheem Mostert’s son, Gunnar, loves his Jimmy G shirt. 🥰



Mostert posted an adorable video of his young son, Gunnar, with a t-shirt featuring Jimmy G’s face along with his signature phrase, “Feels great, baby.”

Baby Gunnar knew whose face it was, saying 'That’s Jimmy' as he proudly held up his shirt.

Mostert said openly, he believes Garoppolo will be the 49ers starting quarterback this upcoming season. This of course was before the team selected Trey Lance No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but after the team had traded up for the pick knowing they would select a signal-caller.

For now, Lance is living up to Kyle Shanahan’s expectations … and then some, but Mostert still is in Jimmy G’s corner. He was one of the guys to stand up against those blaming Garoppolo for a big loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Now, Garoppolo has love from both of the Mostert boys.