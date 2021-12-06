Raheem Mostert, Twitter react to critical non-call in 49ers-Seahawks

Mostert, Twitter react to critical non-PI call in 49ers-Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

To say that the 49ers and Seahawks game was wild would be an understatement.

Eventually losing to Seattle 30-23, San Francisco had an opportunity to tie the game with 27 seconds remaining after marching down the field following a miraculous turnover on the goal line that prevented the Seahawks from extending their lead.

On 3rd-and-goal from the Seahawks 3-yard line, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield in the end zone that fell incomplete. The Seahawks appeared to have gotten away with a pretty obvious pass interference penalty, and the no-call resulted in a 4th-and-goal opportunity that San Francisco failed to score on, sealing their fate.

49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury was just as shocked as many fans watching the game.

Where’s the flag!!!!? — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) December 6, 2021

Dear ⁦@NFL⁩ In what world is this not a flag? Tired of tweeting stuff like this on a weekly basis. pic.twitter.com/uFPCkyUVFY — Travis May (@TMayWV20) December 6, 2021

Earlier in the game, with 18 seconds remaining before halftime, the 49ers' defense also appeared to be on the receiving end of a missed call that resulted in a Seahawks touchdown. Defensive end Charles Omenihu appeared to have been held and expressed his frustration after the game.

Critical miss call man…….. https://t.co/Yfqyl37YJ0 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) December 6, 2021

As did Nick Bosa.

"It was a rough day with the refs," Nick Bosa said in response to a question about potential holding not called. "Kind of used to it." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 6, 2021

Ultimately, the 49ers have nobody to blame but themselves.

Four total turnovers is a recipe for disaster and proved to be extremely costly in an important game against the rival Seahawks.