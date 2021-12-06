Breaking News:

Sources: Brent Venables will replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma head coach

Raheem Mostert, Twitter react to critical non-call in 49ers-Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mostert, Twitter react to critical non-PI call in 49ers-Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

To say that the 49ers and Seahawks game was wild would be an understatement. 

Eventually losing to Seattle 30-23, San Francisco had an opportunity to tie the game with 27 seconds remaining after marching down the field following a miraculous turnover on the goal line that prevented the Seahawks from extending their lead. 

On 3rd-and-goal from the Seahawks 3-yard line, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield in the end zone that fell incomplete. The Seahawks appeared to have gotten away with a pretty obvious pass interference penalty, and the no-call resulted in a 4th-and-goal opportunity that San Francisco failed to score on, sealing their fate. 

49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury was just as shocked as many fans watching the game. 

Earlier in the game, with 18 seconds remaining before halftime, the 49ers' defense also appeared to be on the receiving end of a missed call that resulted in a Seahawks touchdown. Defensive end Charles Omenihu appeared to have been held and expressed his frustration after the game. 

As did Nick Bosa. 

Ultimately, the 49ers have nobody to blame but themselves. 

RELATED: Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff race after loss to Seahawks

Four total turnovers is a recipe for disaster and proved to be extremely costly in an important game against the rival Seahawks. 

Recommended Stories