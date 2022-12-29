Raheem Mostert: Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion “kind of made sense towards the end of the game”

Although the league had its concussion epiphany 13 years ago, there haven’t been many opportunities, in the grand scheme of things, for the league to learn lessons through specific, concrete experiences. The latest concussion issue becomes a potential opportunity for a very important takeaway.

When it comes to players being willing to speak up on behalf of a potentially concussed opponent, the league still has a long way to go when it comes to changing the culture.

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor was praised for his recent effort to get someone/anyone to realize that teammate DeVante Parker was in distress after suffering an apparent head injury. But that doesn’t happen nearly enough.

There’s a “do your job” and “don’t rock the boat” element to football, which makes plenty of players believe that they should stay in their lane, at all times. The latest Tua concussion could become something tangible that the league and its teams use to get players to realize that they have an important role in the process of protecting each other, simply by speaking up.

Consider this Wednesday quote from Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, which didn’t make it into the partial transcript circulated by the team but which was tweeted by Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, regarding Mostert’s reaction to learning that his quarterback had suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Packers: “I was shocked. I totally didn’t realize that Tua went through that. But it also kind of made sense towards the end of the game. You know, I was asking myself in the huddle, like, ‘What are we doing? What’s going on?’ Not specifically him, but the whole aura of the offense in the huddle.”

Mostert surely wishes that, in hindsight, he’d said something. The challenge for the NFL becomes creating an environment in which players feel encouraged and empowered to say something, whenever they see something.

Maybe it’s as simple as having one person on the sideline who is there solely as a resource for players who have a potential concern regarding a teammate. While it’s impossible to create any sort of anonymity when it comes to making a report during a game of a player in distress, if the players know there’s a person with the sole role of being available to talk about any and all potential injury issues, maybe they would be a little more comfortable (or a little less uncomfortable) about passing along a concern in real time.

Consider the moment at which Tua’s head struck the ground. Officially, no one in a position of authority over injury issues noticed that anything was amiss. As Chris Simms pointed out during Thursday’s PFT Live, the coaches film from the game shows one or more teammates hurrying over to Tua after the moment when his head hit the ground.

While the joint review activated by the NFL Players Association may reveal that someone said something to someone else and it fell on deaf ears, it would be a lot cleaner and simpler if there was one specific person to whom the players could go whenever there’s any concern about a player who may or may not have suffered an injury — specifically, a head injury.

