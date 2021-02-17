Raheem Mostert trying to recruit Kawann Short to 49ers in free agency

Mostert trying to recruit DT Short to 49ers in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kawann Short is looking for a new home, and 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has a good idea where it should be.

Short, who recently turned 32 years old, was released Tuesday by the Carolina Panthers after eight years with the team. He's a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle -- in 2015 and 2018 -- but those days might be long gone.

Short appeared in all 16 regular-season games during the first five years of his career and then played 14 in 2018. But he has played just five total games the last two seasons. The former second-round draft pick has been dealing with a recurring shoulder injury.

The 49ers know firsthand just how important a strong defensive line is. That certainly helped carry them to Super Bowl LIV. Injuries, plus the loss of DeForest Buckner, derailed San Francisco's D-line last season.

Though they invested a first-round pick in defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in last year's draft, the 49ers certainly could use more depth along the defensive front. Should Short come to San Francisco, it would have to be on a cheap contract. If healthy, he could be worth the risk.

