Raheem Mostert thinks you can't forget him in 49ers' offense

Raheem Mostert doesn't want you to forget about him.

After the 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, ESPN posted a graphic of San Francisco's notable offensive weapons. The image featured Lance, presumptive starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The graphic didn't feature Mostert, the 49ers' top running back when healthy.

Mostert led the 49ers in rushing in 2019, racking up 772 yards on 137 carries in the regular season. He added 336 more in the playoffs, including 220 in a record-setting NFC Championship Game performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Although Mostert played in just eight games in 2020, he still ran for 521 yards on 104 carries while catching 16 passes for 156 yards. Projected out over a 16-game season, Mostert would have compiled 1,354 yards from scrimmage. Last season, only nine running backs accumulated at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage.

Whether Garoppolo or Lance starts in Week 1, a healthy Mostert should be a reliable offensive option.

Yes, even if he's not included in the same graphics as the 49ers' pass-catchers.

