Raheem Mostert talks Dolphins' offense, surfing hobby
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert talks the Dolphins' offense and his surfing hobby.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens try and solve the Week 8 waiver wire for fantasy football managers, but first they go through all of the news of the day.
Belichick and Eberflus commented on the dirty hit that knocked David Andrews out of Monday night's game.
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
Which New York Yankees players showed up this postseason, and which didn't? Pete Caldera hands out his final grades.
Michigan State vs Michigan game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 9 game on Saturday, October 29
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
Penn State is a big underdog at home this weekend against Ohio State according to BetMGM.
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
The Cowboys get the former second-round draft pick and a '24 7th-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Bryan Harsin has claimed the hot seat for so long, he might have to pay property tax. After Harsin, though, who in the SEC sits on the hottest seat?
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.