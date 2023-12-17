Raheem Mostert sets Dolphins single-season TD record

The Dolphins started the day without Tyreek Hill and they lost Jaylen Waddle to a chest injury on their first possession, but they still lead the Jets 7-0.

Running back Raheem Mostert scored his 19th touchdown of the season three plays after the Dolphins forced a fumble by Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The score broke a tie with former Dolphins wideout Mark Clayton for the most touchdowns in a single season by a Miami player.

Wilson lost the ball on a sack by Bradley Chubb and Christian Wilkins. Zach Sieler recovered the ball on the 1-yard-line to set up Mostert's score.

Waddle was injured while coming down with a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a play that was wiped out by a holding penalty. He was called questionable to return, but was on the field during the touchdown drive.