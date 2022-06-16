Running back Raheem Mostert injured his knee in Week 1 last season and never took the field for the 49ers again, but the new member of the Dolphins said that he’s nearing a point where he’ll be cleared for full football activities.

Mostert did not participate in any practices with the team this offseason. Based on a tweet he sent on Wednesday, that should change once the team gets to training camp this summer.

“Rehab is going great! Close to 100%,” Mostert wrote.

Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Sony Michel all signed with the Dolphins as free agents this offseason. Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and 2021 seventh-rounder Gerrid Doaks all return from last season, so good health will be important as Mostert looks for his spot in the pecking order at camp.

Raheem Mostert says he’s close to 100 percent after knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk