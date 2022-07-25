Raheem Mostert says he’s cleared after last year’s knee injury

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert said last month that he was close to 100 percent after rehabbing the knee injury that kept him out for all but the first week of last season and it appears he’s gone the final mile.

Mostert posted on Twitter that he’s been fully cleared physically ahead of the official start to Dolphins camp. The AFC East team’s veteran players are due to report on Tuesday.

Mostert signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason. The move reunited him with Mike McDaniel, who was the 49ers run game coordinator before being bumped up to offensive coordinator last year and landing the head coaching position in Miami early this year.

The Dolphins also signed Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel as free agents. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed return from last year’s squad.

