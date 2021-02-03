Raheem Mostert will 'ride with' Jimmy Garoppolo until told otherwise
Mostert says he will 'ride with' Jimmy G until told otherwise originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Tuesday was another day of one of Jimmy Garoppolo’s teammates speaking out in his defense. This time, it’s 49ers' running back Raheem Mostert.
“Hey look, that’s my quarterback until otherwise, you know, and that’s who I’m going to ride with,” Mostert said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. (h/t Pro Football Talk) “And that’s how the players feel ... When it comes to the business side, a lot of players don’t have the ins and outs. They don’t know anything. And that’s the case for me right now. I don’t know whose future, you know, is going to be in jeopardy in San Francisco. I don’t know if we’re going to make that trade for Deshaun [Watson], who knows, you know?”
This isn’t the first time Mostert has had Garoppolo's back. It more than likely won’t be the last, either. The 49ers’ quarterback has been the subject of countless rumors as to who could replace him in 2021 after an inconsistent 2020. The 29-year-old started in just six games last year due to a couple of high-ankle sprains. Garoppolo suffered the latter sprain in Week 8 and ultimately would miss the rest of the year because of it.
Mostert got fed up back in September to the “millions of quarterback analysts,” who critiqued Garoppolo back in September after a loss.
It appears Mostert’s attention is continuing toward those who aren’t involved in such big decisions.
“The only people that know are the front office and the GM and the owner and the head coach, you know? But this league is changing and it’s crazy, man, to see, you know, all the mobile quarterbacks out there,” Moster said. “But hey, like I said, I’m still riding with my quarterback and that’s number 10. He’s going to get the job done for us, and that’s what we believe in.”
Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been linked to the 49ers now that he’s made it clear he doesn’t want to return to the Houston Texans, however, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have made it clear they view Garoppolo as their quarterback for 2021.
Mostert has done a fantastic job supporting Garoppolo, and it appears he will continue doing so until something changes.
