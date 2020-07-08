Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers after 'unproductive talks'

Marcus White
NBC Sports BayArea

Raheem Mostert wants out, according to his agent. 

The 49ers running back has requested a trade "after months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting" his contract, Brett Tessler announced Wednesday.

This story is being updated.

