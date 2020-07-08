Raheem Mostert wants out, according to his agent.

The 49ers running back has requested a trade "after months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting" his contract, Brett Tessler announced Wednesday.

After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade. Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 8, 2020

This story is being updated.

Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers after 'unproductive talks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area