A recent report indicated that the 49ers were talking about a contract extension with running back Raheem Mostert, but those talks haven’t led to an agreement and now Mostert would like to go to another team.

Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler went on Twitter to announce that he has requested a trade on behalf of his client. Tessler wrote that the decision to ask for a move away from the team came after “months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting” the deal of a player whose role changed since he joined the team.

Mostert was mostly a special teams player during his first two seasons with the 49ers, but he took on a bigger offensive role last season and finished with 952 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. He went on to run for 336 yards and five touchdowns in the postseason.

The three-year deal that Mostert signed with the 49ers before last season is set to pay him a base salary of $2.575 million this year.

Raheem Mostert requests a trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk