Raheem Mostert puts the 49ers on the board

The 49ers are out to a 7-0 lead over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Running back Raheem Mostert sprinted untouched for a 36-yard touchdown with just over nine minutes off the clock in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Mostert had 47 rushing yards overall on the drive after Tevin Coleman opened the game with three runs for nine yards, including a third-down stop by Green Bay that forced a punt.

In addition to Mostert’s runs, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo found rookie wideout Deebo Samuel twice for 46 yards.

The Packers picked up a quick first down on their first possession, but linebacker Dre Greenlaw stuffed running back Jamaal Williams short of the first down to kill the drive.