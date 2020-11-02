Raheem Mostert promises 49ers will bounce back after loss to Seahawks

Mostert makes promise to 49ers fans after loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers missed a golden opportunity to knock off the Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday.

Instead of winning their third straight game, the 49ers were roughed up by Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks offense in a 37-27 loss, dropping San Francisco to 4-4 this season.

After the loss, running back Raheem Mostert, who currently is on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, tweeted a message for 49ers fans.

We’ll bounce back! I promise you that! Good game boys! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) November 2, 2020

Mostert has been the 49ers' most productive running back this season, but he will have to spend at least two more weeks on IR, so the earliest he can help the 49ers fulfill that promise would be Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

While the 49ers trailed big against the Seahawks at multiple times in Sunday's game, they kept fighting back and chipping away, make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who also is on injured reserve, liked what he saw from his teammates in Seattle.

Proud of my brothers fight✊🏽🖤 — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) November 2, 2020

The 49ers host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night and then travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, so they are going to need to show a lot of fight if they want to enter their bye week with a 5-5 or 6-4 record.