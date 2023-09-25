Raheem Mostert plans to ignore any Jonathan Taylor talk

Last month, the Dolphins flirted with the idea of trading for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Now that Taylor's four weeks on the reserve/PUP list are coming to an end, will the Dolphins do it again?

Given the way Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are performing, why would they? Whatever the Colts want, why give it up for a position where there's really no need?

Beyond Mostert and Achane, they have Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed, who was not active on Sunday against the Broncos.

With Mostert and Achane scoring four touchdowns each on Sunday, I asked Mostert after the game whether this would end the talk of a potential Taylor trade before the October 31 deadline.

"There's always going to be talk, but, you know, I just don't listen to it nor does anybody else," Mostert said. "We all just try to go out here and do our thing."

Achane's quick adjustment to the NFL makes it easier for the Dolphins to stand pat.

"I think he did a great job," Mostert said of Achane. "You know, he's a rookie. He understands the scheme and he's a sponge. I keep saying that over and over. He's definitely a sponge."

While they compete for playing time and touches, they are teammates. They work together with group success as the main objective.

"I mean it's one of those things where we all just try to try to help each other out," Mostert said. "We have one goal and that's to win. That's our main thing."

The main thing has become a weekly thing for the Dolphins. The performance of Mostert and Achane should keep the Taylor trade talk from becoming a daily thing, again, once he's able to play.

