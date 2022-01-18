The 49ers made some minor roster moves ahead of Saturday’s playoff game against the Packers.

They released cornerback Luq Barcoo and punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. Fullback Josh Hokit took one of those roster spots as the team activated him back to the practice squad from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The 49ers also removed running back Raheem Mostert from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Mostert reverts to injured reserve, where he landed on Sept. 14 with a knee injury.

His 2021 season lasted only four plays in the season opener as he rushed for 20 yards on two carries against the Lions. His injury required season-ending surgery.

Raheem Mostert off COVID list, returns to IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk