Raheem Mostert is not expected to play for Dolphins vs. Ravens

Another big name is likely to miss today's big game for the Dolphins.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is unlikely to play against the Ravens, according to NFL Network. Mostert is dealing with knee and ankle injuries.

The Dolphins have already ruled out wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, so that's two offensive skill position starters who need to be replaced.

Mostert leads the Dolphins with 1,012 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, and he also has 175 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In his absence, rookie running back De'Von Achane will get plenty of carries.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites today in Baltimore. If the Ravens win they clinch the AFC No. 1 seed, while if the Dolphins win the battle for the No. 1 seed will go down to next week's regular season finale.