The Dolphins’ leading rusher last season was quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. They badly needed help at running back.

Enter Matt Breida.

And exit Matt Breida.

The 49ers had a wealth of riches at the position, so Breida now is in Miami.

“It is a little bit sad, but it’s also business,” 49ers running back Raheem Mostert told beat reporters on a video call Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I told Matt that I was angry. But at the same time, I was happy just because he’s getting an opportunity to go down to Miami and to try to be one of the best backs in Miami that he can possibly be.

“And I know he’s going to take that step because that’s all Matt does.”

Breida, who arrived in San Francisco as an undrafted rookie in 2017, led the 49ers in rushing in 2018. He led most of last season until an ankle injury, and his 623 rushing yards still trailed only Mostert.

Breida, though, fell out of the rotation in the postseason.

Mostert is going to miss his friend, but, as a friend, he also is excited for Breida’s opportunity.

“Being undrafted and fighting his way up the roster, he had the same qualities I had when I was doing the same thing when I was undrafted,” Mostert said. “That’s where we share our bond.

“He said, ‘Hey, Raheem, we’re still going to be contacting each other week-in and week-out.’ And I said, ‘You damn right we are.’ He’s my brother and I’m always going to look after my little brother, no matter what. Our bond is unbreakable. It’s something that’s going to last for a lifetime. I’m so excited for him.”

Raheem Mostert will miss Matt Breida but excited for his friend’s opportunity originally appeared on Pro Football Talk