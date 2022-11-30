Raheem Mostert: I’m definitely ready to go

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

It sounds like the Dolphins will have a key weapon back for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

After head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference that running back Raheem Mostert should be able to return in Week 13, Mostert himself has tried to remove all doubt.

“I’m definitely ready to go,” Mostert said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Mostert has not played since the Week 10 victory over Cleveland with a knee injury. Mostert leads the Dolphins with 543 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns in 2022. He also has 17 catches for 119 yards with a touchdown.

A former 49er, Mostert has created some recent headlines with comments about his former team.

Fellow running back Jeff Wilson also came over from the 49ers earlier this season via trade. He’s put up 209 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns plus six catches for 58 yards in three games with Miami.

Raheem Mostert: I’m definitely ready to go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

