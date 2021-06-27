Raheem Mostert loved 49ers signing Trent Williams, Alex Mack

Mostert says 49ers signing Mack, Williams 'speaks volumes' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert was among a number of 49ers offensive players who missed time due to injuries in 2020, so he was excited to learn that not only did the team re-sign star left tackle Trent Williams, but added three-time All-Pro Alex Mack in free agency.

"To get those two guys alone, it speaks volumes, but also it tells me, let's go, I'm ready to ride," Mostert said on Sirius XM NFL Radio last week. "Adding Trent back and then also adding Alex Mack, I can tell you nothing but, I'm excited, I'm ready to ride and I just want to let everyone know to watch out."

Mostert was limited to eight games after a strong 2019 campaign, finishing last season with just 521 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Along with the star running back, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel all missed multiple games with injuries.

The 49ers still battled to a 6-10 record in spite of the seemingly endless wave of injuries on both sides of the ball.

Mostert sounds eager to get back on the field, and with two All-Pro players on the offensive line, there should be plenty of holes for him and the rest of the 49ers' running backs.

