Running back Raheem Mostert requested a trade away from the 49ers on Wednesday with the lack of progress on a revised contract cited as the reason why he wants to move elsewhere.

Mostert’s agent Brett Tessler made a public announcement about the trade request and also spoke to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media about what his client is looking for in a new deal. Mostert signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2019 season after two years spent largely on special teams, but took on a leading offensive role last season.

Tessler said that Mostert has been looking for a salary bump that would bring his compensation in line with Tevin Coleman. Coleman is set to make $4.55 million in 2020 while Mostert is set to make $2.575 million.

The 49ers traded Matt Breida to the Dolphins earlier this offseason. Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson join Coleman as other backs on the depth chart.

Raheem Mostert looking for salary in line with Tevin Coleman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk