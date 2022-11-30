Raheem Mostert jokes Dolphins' Mike McDaniel has turned into 'Miami Mike'

Mostert jokes that McDaniel has turned into 'Miami Mike' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

During Mike McDaniel's five NFL seasons with the 49ers, the 39-year-old had the appearance of someone that could fit into the Silicon Valley crowd; after all, he did go to Yale.

However, since taking the reigns as Miami Dolphins' head coach in the offseason, McDaniel is giving former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert the vibes of someone that is enjoying life in South Florida.

"He's got a little South Beach," Mostert jokingly told KNBR 680's Greg Papa in a recent interview. "You got to give him credit, though, because he's Miami Mike. Now, that's what we call a Miami Mike."

While the Dolphins running back joked about how Miami is treating McDaniel, he did give a serious response by saying that the former 49ers' offensive coordinator deserves the success that he's experiencing.

"It's cool to see, man, if you know his story, he was similar to me being in the back burner for a little bit, just working his way up to a role, and now he's taking it full on as a head coach," Mostert said.

"A lot of us can't be any more proud of him because you see what the progress he's done throughout the years, the things that he's able to do."

It will be a bit of a homecoming for McDaniel and Mostert when the Dolphins matchup against the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

