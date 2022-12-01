Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. keeping level head before 49ers matchup

Mostert, Wilson Jr. staying level-headed before 49ers matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite an emotional week that will conclude with a star-studded matchup against their former team, Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have maintained a level head as they prepare to face off against the 49ers at Lev's Stadium on Sunday.

Before the week even began, Mostert and Wilson made waves last weekend after they appeared to take shots at the 49ers and former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, which resulted in a response from former teammate Deebo Samuel. Mostert then corrected the record on Tuesday, claiming his comments were not directed at the 49ers, but rather about Dolphins teams of years past.

Although the drama appears to have reached a conclusion, it was an emotional week for Mostert and Wilson, who will face off against their former team for the first time on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke to reporters on Wednesday, where he was asked what he has seen from Mostert and Wilson ahead of their return to Levi's Stadium.

"I would say I haven't seen much of a difference with any of them, they've really been the same guys coming into work, wanting to work," Tagovailoa said. "I haven't seen any changes really.

"It is kind of surprising. But I think too, for those guys, it makes sense as well for our running backs as well, because I wouldn't say they are emotional guys necessarily so it is kind of (cool) to see how they are every day, that's who they are. I'm sure when it gets closer to the game and when we do play, you'll see that energy from the both of them. For now, they're the same guys that come into work and see every day."

In 10 games with the Dolphins, Mostert has 118 carries for 543 rushing yards (4.6 Y/A) and three touchdowns on the ground with 17 receptions for 119 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. After being traded from San Francisco to Miami ahead of the NFL's Trade Deadline, Wilson has 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground with 58 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air in three games with the Dolphins.

Mostert was limited in practice on Wednesday after missing Miami's Week 12 win over the Houston Texans with a knee injury. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Mostert should be ready to play on Sunday and could have played last week, but the team decided to play it safe with the 30-year-old running back.

Perhaps, to ensure he's healthy for an important matchup with the 49ers.

