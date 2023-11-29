Raheem Mostert’s huge NFC championship game still haunts Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has accomplished a ton in his Hall-of-Fame NFL career, but the 49ers have been directly responsible for keeping him from having even more success. One of the times they stood in his way came in January of 2020 when Raheem Mostert spearheaded a 37-20 win over Rodgers’ Packers in the NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium.

The former 49ers RB posted 29 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco’s NFC championship game victory. Rodgers still hasn’t gotten over Mostert’s performance in the win.

In a clip shown on the in-season edition of ‘Hard Knocks’ on HBO, which features Mostert’s current team the Miami Dolphins, Rodgers is shown chatting with Mostert after Miami’s 34-13 win over the Jets on Black Friday.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner posted the video clip on Twitter:

Aaron Rodgers: “I’m still mad about a few years ago.” Raheem Mostert: “I know, I know. Sometimes you gotta let it go, though.” Rodgers: “I’m almost there.” Guessing this is in reference to the #49ers NFC title game win against Green Bay in 2019-20. pic.twitter.com/SIqpg0l0rc — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 29, 2023

Rodgers after playfully shoving Mostert says, “I’m still mad about a few years ago.”

It’s not made explicitly clear that Rodgers is talking about the 2019 NFC championship game, but it’s hard to believe he’s referring to anything else. Mostert was injured and not playing the three times the 49ers and Packers faced off after that NFC championship game.

Escaping Mostert may not be easy for Rodgers since they’re in the same division now. Having to face a reminder of the 2019 NFC championship game twice a season may make the loss a little harder to get over for the former Packers QB.

