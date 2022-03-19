Raheem Mostert gives heartfelt goodbye to 49ers Faithful after Dolphins signing

Mostert issues heartfelt goodbye to 49ers Faithful originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert’s time in the Bay has come to an end.

The 29-year-old running back reportedly agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins.

Mostert spent the past six seasons with the Niners on what was filled with ups and downs.

The Faithful will remember him for his incredible 2019 breakout season where he helped take the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV.

But multiple injuries prevented him from being a real threat in the league. That 2019 season was the last full season of football he has played.

And now, Mostert is Miami bound. He took to Instagram to thank 49ers fans for their support over the years.

“Man I don’t even know where to begin,” he wrote. "To the #Faithful, you guys gave me hope - a purpose to become the best player I can be. We’ve rode the wave together through both good times and bad. From having my first ever recorded TD against the Raiders to breaking my forearm the following series. To having my record-breaking performance in the NFC Championship game to playing in the Super Bowl and scoring a TD on the biggest stage, but unfortunately coming up short.

“I came in as a kid with a dream and left as your starting running back, team captain, and with memories on and off the field I’ll never forget. My family and I have loved the past 6 years in the Bay. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you enough. All love always, Mosterati.”

The speedy RB rushed for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns on 284 carries with the 49ers while adding 36 receptions for 361 yards.

