Raheem Mostert is expected to be ready to play in 2022

Running back Raheem Mostert suffered a knee cartilage injury that required season-ending surgery in Week One of the 2021 season.

But as a pending free agent, he is expected to be ready for the coming season.

Agent Brett Tessler told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Mostert is making a full recovery and there’s no reason to think the running back won’t be ready to go.

In the last week of the regular season, Mostert told beat writers that his cartilage was damaged enough to leave a quarter-sized hole. The running back added the procedure required a suitable organ donor.

A couple of weeks ago, NBCSportsBayArea.com reported that the 49ers and Tessler have been in touch about possibly bringing Mostert back for 2022.

Mostert, who turns 30 in March, had his most productive season in 2019 when the 49ers won the NFC. He had 772 yards rushing on 137 carries with eight touchdowns in 16 games. In 2020, Mostert missed half the season due to injury but still had 521 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns in eight contests.

