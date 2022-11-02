Raheem Mostert excited for Jeff Wilson Jr. reunion after 49ers-Dolphins trade

Mostert 'excited' to play with Wilson Jr. again in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert is ecstatic to know that running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will be his new teammate with the Miami Dolphins.

Three days after reports of the 49ers' willingness to listen to trade offers for Wilson, the 26-year-old was traded to the Dolphins for a 2023 fifth-round pick at the NFL trade deadline.

The trade reunites Wilson with Mostert, his former 49ers teammate.

"Jeff Wilson, that's my guy," Mostert told Matt Verderame during an episode of the "Stacking The Box" podcast. "I'm excited to have him in the backfield with me back again."

Mostert said to Verderame that he had not been paying attention to any trades or trade speculation as he was focused on the podcast.

Thus, when Verderame broke the news to the 30-year-old, he was understandably shocked that Wilson, along with former Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, was headed to the Dolphins.

Wilson and Mostert played for the 49ers for four seasons, from 2018-2021. Wilson also joins Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, the 49ers' former offensive coordinator, in Miami.

So far in the 2022 NFL season, Wilson rushed for 468 yards -- 15th best among all running backs so far -- on 92 carries for San Francisco.

With Christian McCaffrey joining the 49ers and Elijah Mitchell set to return from injury in the coming weeks, it appeared that Wilson's time with the team was coming to an end.

That said, it didn't make it any easier for general manager John Lynch to trade away Wilson, who called the running back one of his "favorite" people.

In turn, Wilson posted his own heartfelt letter to the 49ers and their fans, saying he is "thankful" for the 49ers Faithful.

Wilson now joins a Dolphins team that ranked 23rd in the league in rushing yards with 705 and 22nd in the league in carries (179).

The Dolphins are also tied for the third-fewest rushing touchdowns (five) with the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

While Wilson says his goodbyes to the 49ers, Mostert and McDaniel will be welcoming him into the Dolphins and the next chapter of his career.

