Raheem Mostert emotional after win over Rams in Week 12
San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert emotional after win over Rams in Week 12. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert emotional after win over Rams in Week 12. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
This is getting ridiculous.
Tom Brady's interview following the Bucs' loss to the Chiefs didn't last very long after a question about coaching came up.
Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.
Oof, the internet is not kind.
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
The most anticipated matchup of Week 12 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium, and emotions were predictably high in the second half.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians usually doesn’t mince words. In recent days, Arians has sprinkled some passive-aggression into his comments about quarterback Tom Brady. Speaking to Tracy Wolfson of CBS in advance of Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs game, Arians did his best Marie Barone impersonation. “It’s not criticism, it’s honesty,” Arians said regarding his honest criticism of Brady. [more]
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
Nate Robinson may not be able to show his face at an NBA arena again.
After practice was canceled on Monday, some Ravens players tweeted about the game on Tuesday.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
10 coaches the Lions should consider for their coaching vacancy
Life in New England would be much better with DeAndre Hopkins on the roster.
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
The rest, predictably, was filled with change as teams exceeded or failed to live up to preseason expectations. Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. Gonzaga kept the top spot by a commanding margin with impressive wins in Fort Myers, Florida.
This was a statement loss for a team that prides itself on never giving up and could be the breaking point for Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy.
Jerry Jeudy is as quick of his mind as he is with his legs. The Broncos' WR had a solution for the team's QB issues.
Gordon Hayward officially is heading to the Hornets -- and the Celtics won't be left empty-handed after his departure.
We explained here how the Miami Heat can acquire another All-Star player in the next year even after Bam Adebayo’s max extension left Miami without the cap space to sign a max free agent next summer.