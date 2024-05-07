Raheem Mostert on Dolphins drafting a RB: The more the merrier

Raheem Mostert welcomed a new running back to Miami last year when the Dolphins drafter De'Von Achane and he responded to it by running for 1,012 yards and scoring 21 total touchdowns.

Achane also had a strong season, so Mostert was likely prepared for a possible change in his role in 2024. That picture got a little more complicated last month when the Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round.

On Tuesday, Mostert said his first response to "draft drama" was "whatever it is, it is" before adding that he's now taking the view that "the more the merrier" because of what it could mean for the team's offense.

“Being able to have another guy coming in the mix and bring his attributes and his contributions into the offense — and the speed is definitely going to be very beneficial on our part," Mostert said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. "Because now we can line up and we could use three backs, you know, out there at one point with a receiver and maybe a tight end as well. So, there's a lot of different things that you can do.”

The Dolphins also added Odell Beckham Jr. to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at receiver, so there will be no shortage of options for the Dolphins to consider when they have the ball this fall. The next few months should provide a clearer picture of how they'll stack up.