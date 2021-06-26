Raheem Mostert discusses mentoring 49ers' rookie running backs

Vet Mostert excited to work alongside 49ers' rookie RBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Raheem Mostert is used to being part of a crowded running back room, and the 29-year-old is embracing his role as the veteran of the group with the 49ers selecting two tailbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"We all challenge each other, they're gonna get the best out of me and I'm gonna try to get the best out of them," Mostert said on Sirius XM NFL Radio last week. "Especially with the younger guys, Trey and Elijah, those two guys, they're really learning under me right now and they're understanding the game and what it takes to be a pro and they're handling it so well."

The 49ers drafted Oklahoma and Ohio State product Trey Sermon in the third round of the draft, and later added Louisiana tailback Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round.

Mostert was limited to eight games by injury in 2020, finishing the season with 521 yards and two touchdowns. After a breakout 2019 season that included a strong run through the playoffs, Mostert is hard at work this offseason to recover and recapture that 2019 form.

Along with Mostert, Sermon and Mitchell, the 49ers signed Wayne Gallman this offseason. Jeff Wilson Jr. also remains on the roster, although after tearing his meniscus in late May, it is unclear when he'll be able to get back on the field.

Mostert is the elder statesmen of the group, and knows Shanahan's system better than the rest of the backs that will be in training camp.

It has to be positive for Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers' coaching staff to hear Mostert's willingness to help out the younger players at his position, and should bode well for his involvement in the offense this season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast