49ers' Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman to return vs. Rams

Mostert, Samuel, Sherman set to return for 49ers vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers plan to activate running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and cornerback Richard Sherman off injured reserve to be available to play in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

However, the club does not appear to be counting on any more of the players coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list to play this week.

Left tackle Trent Williams has a chance of playing, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams could be a long shot, and he is not counting on starting wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk or any of the others -- defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis, linebacker Joe Walker or practice-squad tight end Daniel Helm -- to be available to play, either.

"I believe there's a chance for Trent, outside chance; I haven't heard that on Aiyuk," Shanahan said.

Earlier this week, the 49ers activated defensive linemen Arik Armstead off the COVID-19 list. On Friday, rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was removed from the list. Kinlaw is listed as "questionable" to play against the Rams.

If Williams is unable to play, the 49ers would likely start second-year player Justin Skule at left tackle.

Deebo Samuel was not listed on the 49ers' injury report after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury. Richie James and Kendrick Bourne will step into more prominent roles with Aiyuk not expected to play.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Offensive lineman Tom Compton, who started the past two games at right guard, was ruled out after sustaining a concussion during a walk-through practice. Rookie Colton McKivitz, a fifth-round draft pick from West Virginia, is in line to make his first NFL start.

The 49ers expect to see the returns of Mostert (high ankle), Wilson (high ankle) and Sherman (calf). Shanahan said each will be activated Saturday afternoon and will be listed as "questionable" entering the game against the Rams.

Story continues

The 49ers also ruled out running back Tevin Coleman, nickel back K'Waun Williams and backup linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles from playing.

The 49ers have issues at linebacker, where Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair are questionable due to non-COVID-19 illnesses. Safety Marcell Harris has been getting work at linebacker, and the 49ers could elevate undrafted rookie Jonas Griffith from the practice squad.

49ers injury report

Out: RB Tevin Coleman (knee), T Tom Compton (concussion), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), CB K'Waun Williams (ankle)

Questionable: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), LB Dre Greenlaw (illness), DT Javon Kinlaw (not injury related), TE Jordan Reed (illness)