Raheem Mostert confident in Nick Bosa's healthy return to 49ers

Nick Bosa has not seen the field in the preseason this year as he recovers from a torn ACL he sustained early last season. That doesn't matter to Raheem Moster. The 49ers running back sees the bigger picture with the star pass rusher.

"Oh yeah, he’s going to be ready for Week 1," Mostert said on the "Tiki and Tierney" show. "I don’t know what's going to happen in this last preseason game with him, but quite frankly I don't really care because all I want is for him to open up the season fresh and ready to go.

"He’s doing a great job, his rehab is coming along great."

Bosa made an immediate impact on the 49ers in 2019 after being the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft. He recorded nine sacks in the regular season as a rookie, and then added four more in three playoff games. Bosa was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and was expected to be a star last season.

Then came the injury. Bosa tore his ACL in the 49ers second game of the season, the start to a long list of injuries for San Francisco. Now, he's expected to be ready to roll for the season opener.

Mostert has been talking with Bosa, and can't wait for the world to see just how great the Ohio State product is again.

"Oh man, he’s excited, he really is," Mostert said. "He left some stuff out there on the field last year with the injury but I know this is going to be his bounce-back year and I'm excited to watch him.”

The 49ers are expected to rely heavily on their D-line, just like their 2019 Super Bowl run, and it all starts with Bosa.

