Raheem Mostert bullies Bills’ run defense in first quarter

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

Through the first quarter and into the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ Saturday night game against the Buffalo Bills, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued the struggles with timing and accuracy that had marked his last two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. So, head coach and offensive shot-caller Mike McDaniel turned to his run game, and specifically running back Raheem Mostert, to balance things out.

As NFL Films’ John Facenda was fond of saying, “It was a wise decision.”

In the first quarter alone, Mostert ran eight times for 101 yards, including this 67-yard scamper with 1:05 left in the first quarter.

It was a rare occurrence.

Because of Tagovailoa’s struggles, though, the Dolphins were unable to capitalize on these plays with touchdowns, and that will not generally do against the Bills’ explosive offense.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

