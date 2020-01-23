Raheem Mostert’s big game has given him less time for Call of Duty

Raheem Mostert rushed for only 297 career yards before this season. He gained 220 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game after 772 yards in the regular season.

The 49ers running back has arrived.

Now, everyone knows his name and everyone wants his time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Just more interviews, that’s about it,” Mostert said Thursday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “More interviews, and I don’t have that much free time to play video games like I did before. But, hey, that’s what comes with it.”

Mostert’s favorite video game is Call of Duty, but his call of duty the next 10 days is football, football and more football.

Who would have thought he would make it here as the Eagles, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears cut him? But here he is and willing to share the inspiring story of his life.

“I used to be shy about my upbringing and how I was raised and all the stuff I went through, but now I have a platform to where I can spread the word and give a message to everyone, and it’s all positive,” Mostert said.