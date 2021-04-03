Count 49ers running back Raheem Mostert as one who believes coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch still have Jimmy Garoppolo in their plans.

Mostert said that he thinks Garoppolo is still the starter heading into the season.

“I believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be our starting quarterback going into this season,” Mostert said on SiriusXM Fantasy Radio.

The 49ers didn’t trade up to the third overall pick for any reason other than they think there’s a quarterback available in this year’s draft who will be an improvement over Garoppolo. So if Garoppolo is the 49ers’ starter, he’s only a short-term placeholder before the 49ers’ franchise quarterback of the future takes over. But Mostert still believes that Garoppolo will have the job when the season starts.

Raheem Mostert believes Jimmy Garoppolo will be 49ers’ starting QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk