Raheem Mostert announces he is having season-ending knee surgery

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that Raheem Mostert would miss around eight games with chipped knee cartilage. After consulting with other doctors, though, the running back has pulled the plug on his season.

Mostert announced he will undergo season-ending surgery.

“Faithful,” Mostert wrote on social media. “After consulting with multiple doctors and weighing my options, I will be having season-ending surgery to repair my knee. This gives me, without a doubt in my mind, the best possibility at coming back 110 percent. I have ALWAYS come back stronger and I will this time, too! I have faith in myself, my doctors, my support system, my team and God. He makes no mistakes!

“I’m gutted. This sucks! This is obviously not what I worked so hard for. I wish more than anything I could be out there on the field with my brothers!!! Thank you for your support in our decision. I’M FAR FROM DONE!”

Mostert rushed for 20 yards on two carries before the injury Sunday. He missed much of last season with a high-ankle sprain, finishing with 521 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in eight games.

Mostert, who turns 30 in April, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

