Raheem Mostert is the AFC offensive player of the week

No De'Von Achane was no problem for the Dolphins in Week Six.

Raheem Mostert was the leading back for the Dolphins with the rookie on injured reserve and he turned in a big performance to help his team to a 42-21 win over the Panthers. Mostert ran 17 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns and added another touchdown on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

It was Mostert's third multi-touchdown game of the season and the second time that he's scored at least three touchdowns in a game.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Mostert has been named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It is the first time he has received that award.