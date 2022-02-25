Raheem Mostert, 49ers have been in touch about reunion, agent says

49ers have 'been in touch' with Mostert's agent about reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have shown interest in re-signing veteran running back Raheem Mostert, according to his agent Brett Tessler.

Tessler did not offer any details about the conversations with the 49ers' front office, but simply told NBC Sports Bay Area, “They’ve been in touch.”

Mostert is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of the new league year.

Mostert played four snaps in Week 1 of the 2021 season before suffering a knee injury that required season-ending surgery. Prior to the team’s Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the running back explained that part of his cartilage was damaged enough to leave a quarter-sized hole that needed to be repaired.

The 29-year old had to be patient waiting for a suitable organ donor to be found before the procedure could be completed.

In 2019, Mostert led the team in rushing with 137 regular-season carries for 772 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. The Purdue product also caught 14 of his 22 targets for 180 yards and two receiving scores.

The veteran running back’s most memorable performance was the 2019 NFC Championship Game vs. the Green Bay Packers, when he appeared unstoppable. Mostert registered 29 carries for 220 yards and a whopping four touchdowns.

In 2020 Mostert had a difficult time staying on the field with varying injuries including an MCL sprain and two high ankle sprains. The ball carrier appeared in eight contests, registering 104 carries for 521 yards and two touchdowns, 16 receptions for 156 yards and one receiving touchdown.

When healthy, Mostert has been a very dynamic part of Kyle Shanahan’s offense, which makes re-signing him a logical move for the 49ers' front office. Because of his injury history, other teams less familiar with the veteran’s work ethic and skill set might not see it as a wise decision.

With potentially a short-term contract in his future, Mostert could see returning to the 49ers as his best chance for success. The veteran knows the system and has proven to be very effective in Shanahan’s outside-zone running scheme, and the head coach would love to have the experienced skill player return to the backfield.

With both Mostert and Elijah Mitchell healthy, Shanahan could have one of the best running back tandems in the league at his disposal.

