The Falcons fired Dan Quinn as their head coach this week and an inability to close out wins with big leads will go down as one of Quinn’s lasting legacies in Atlanta.

Atlanta blew huge leads in two games this season to help speed Quinn’s exit from the job and the most memorable meltdown came in Houston when the Falcons went from being up 28-3 in the second half to losing Super Bowl LI to the Patriots.

Given all of that, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that the coach replacing Quinn is focusing on finishing the job. Raheem Morris said he’s in “the business of identifying problems” and he’s identified one of the ones causing the Falcons the most trouble.

“At the end of the day, we have to find a way to put our foot on people’s throats and end games,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “That’s what has got to happen.”

Morris didn’t discount other issues. He said “we’ve got a lot of people in disarray” at all levels of the organization after Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff were dismissed, and that leaves him with a lot to tie together as he tries to start moving the Falcons in a better direction.

Raheem Morris: We have to find a way to end games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk