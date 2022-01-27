Raheem Morris wants Rams to 'pay back' George Kittle after body-bag game

Morris wants Rams to 'pay back' Kittle after body-bag game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Prior to the 49ers' Week 18 game with the Los Angeles Rams, tight end George Kittle said he believed that one team would be leaving SoFi Stadium "in a body bag."

That quote apparently made it to the Rams' locker room and many of Los Angeles' defensive players let Kittle know about it as they raced out to an early 17-0 lead. But the second quarter was a little early for trash talk and the 49ers mounted a furious comeback, winning 27-24 in overtime to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Kittle, of course, was quick to mention the premature trash talk after the Week 18 win.

“We go down 17-0,” Kittle said. “And I had five guys chirping at me in my ear, saying, ‘Hey, guys are putting you [in a] body bag, Kittle.’ I was like, ‘A lot of time up on that clock, boys.’ And hopefully, I can see them again because that was a fun body-bag game.”

Well, Kittle is getting his wish as the 49ers and Rams are set to meet Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris praised Kittle on Thursday while noting the Rams owe the 49ers tight end one after L.A's Week 18 collapse.

"He's one of my favorite players in this league, other than this week," Morris told reporters Thursday. "When you talk about George Kittle you're talking about a competitor, a tough guy. He came out and talked about the body-bag game last week and he put us in one and now it's our time to pay him back."

Morris was quick to note that the Rams aren't viewing Kittle's comment as bulletin-board material. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, you shouldn't need any of that.

"We don't look at it like bulletin board material or anything like that," Morris said. "He's a really fun player to play against because of his competitiveness, his toughness and we can't wait to go out there and try to make some plays."

The 49ers have beaten the Rams six consecutive times and done so in a multitude of ways. The 49ers have consistently been the more physical team in this matchup, and Kittle, the best blocking tight end in the NFL, is the tip of the spear for Kyle Shanahan's rushing attack.

Kittle has only caught 11 passes in his last four games, but the star tight end hauled in four passes for 63 yards in the 49ers' upset win over the Green Bay Packers and surely will be motivated to dole out even more punishment Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake.

