Raheem Morris wants to beat the Seahawks for Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner almost helped the Rams beat the Seahawks in his first game against his former team five weeks ago, putting together one of the best games of his career. Unfortunately, the Rams gave up a late touchdown and lost, 27-23.

Wagner will get another shot to beat the team that cut him this offseason when the Rams visit the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, his first game back in Seattle. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would love to finish the season with a win, especially with the game meaning a little bit more for Wagner.

“Bobby’s pretty, as we all know now, kind of reserved. He’s kind of to himself. He’s a real prideful, passionate, intentional, eloquent type of player so when he comes to work, he’s going to work,” Morris said Thursday. “Will it mean some more to him? There’s no doubt. There’s only the human element of that. The way he played the first time we played them, the way he’s played all throughout the season, his pride and his passion that he brings to every single game is just unparalleled to a lot of people. I want to go out there and get a win for him. I’m going to flat out just say it for him and for his teammates and for the guys that wanted to play so hard for him the last time and just to be able to do that for Bobby because of Bobby. All the things he’s given us, let’s go give him something back.”

Wagner has unquestionably been the Rams’ best and most consistent player this season, starting every game and coming into Week 18 with 133 total tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He somehow wasn’t voted to the Pro Bowl, but he’s having an All-Pro-caliber season again in his first year with the Rams.

He’s also just 10 tackles shy of setting the Rams’ single-season record, which is currently held by James Laurinatis, who had 142 tackles twice in his career. So as the season finale approaches, Wagner has a lot to play for this weekend.

