Raheem Morris: Terrell Lewis has been best version of himself

Terrell Lewis has been receiving more snaps each week for the Los Angeles Rams to begin the 2022 season, and he’s certainly earned it. With days to go until the Rams square off with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, Raheem Morris ventured to say that Lewis has been the version of himself since Morris joined the organization.

“He’s been the best version of himself that I’ve seen since I’ve been here. He’s healthy, he’s moving well, he’s rushing well, he’s playing the run well, he’s making plays every single week,” Morris said. “They’re (Lewis and Justin Hollins) really out there splitting times, both of those guys are starters. We view those guys as starters. Those guys have went out and made a ton of plays and Terrell has definitely shown up in a big way and is a major part of the games that we’ve played. And I credit him for the work he’s put into it during the offseason and the work he’s put in general to get to this point, I’m proud of him for what he’s done.”

The most important point that Morris made was the fact that Lewis is healthy. Ever since the Rams took Lewis in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama, it was well-documented that he had injury concerns.

Various injuries, mainly knee injuries, have prevented the 24-year-old from getting an opportunity to showcase his abilities consistently. Following the departure of Von Miller before this season, Lewis was finally able to have a healthy offseason (for the most part) and he’s been active for all three games this season.

Even though Lewis is operating in a reserve role behind Hollins, he’s still made some contributions, posting eight combined tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and a sack. The Alabama product is already only two sacks away from tying his career-best mark in sacks in a single season.

The Rams have certainly lacked a consistent pass rush to begin the season, but Lewis is certainly someone that Morris is confident in moving forward.

