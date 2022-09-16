Raheem Morris talks Aaron Donald’s greatness as he nears 100 career sacks

There aren’t enough adjectives in the dictionary to describe just how dominant Aaron Donald has been since the Rams selected him in the 2014 NFL draft. The All-Pro interior defender is approaching 100 career sacks ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, needing just one more to hit the century mark, and Raheem Morris spoke highly of Donald’s legacy on Thursday.

“You always come with some significant stat that I don’t know. Aaron is the greatest football player that probably most of us have been around. You’re carrying this gold jacket right now and we’re just lucky enough to be able to watch it,” Morris said. “He doesn’t even think about that right now and neither do the people around him because we got one common goal. Our common goal remains the same, to go 1-0 each week and to go out there and do our thing. Right now, we’re fighting for our lives to go get a win, and that’s what we’re going to think about. When it’s all said and done, me and you will sit around and we’ll talk about this and talk about the greatness of Aaron Donald and we’ll talk about the greatness that Aaron Donald provided me. I’ll be able to brag about myself and what I did for him, which is absolutely nothing, but it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Entering Sunday’s game with the Falcons, Donald has 99 sacks in his career. His latest sack came last week against the Buffalo Bills when he took down Josh Allen in the first quarter.

In his first eight seasons in the NFL, Donald logged double-digit sacks in six of them. The former first-round pick is one of three players in NFL history to win three Defensive Player of the Year awards, along with J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor.

Donald is 40th in all-time sacks with 99 and he’s only two sacks away from tying former Rams defensive end Robert Quinn for career sacks. While Los Angeles is focused on securing a win this week, Morris realizes just how special it is to get an opportunity to watch No. 99 play every week.

