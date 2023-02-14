Raheem Morris staying with Rams after Colts hire Shane Steichen

Raheem Morris should be back with the Rams for his third season as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they’ve hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach, passing over Raheem Morris and others.

Morris was one of the finalists for the job, interviewing with the Colts multiple times. He was a strong candidate again this offseason but will unfortunately need to wait to land a head coaching position.

The Cardinals are the only team still looking for a head coach and Morris has not interviewed with them, so it’s safe to say he’ll be back with the Rams in 2023. Even if he were to draw interest from other teams looking for a defensive coordinator, Sean McVay would need to allow him to interview, since it’s a lateral move and not a promotion.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

Morris won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams a year ago, assembling a defense that was led by Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and eventually Von Miller. Things didn’t go as well as expected in 2022, with the Rams finishing 5-12, but that wasn’t on Morris.

McVay should be thrilled to have his highly regarded defensive coordinator back on the staff in 2023.

