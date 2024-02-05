Raheem Morris sees former Rams QBs coach Zac Robinson as a young McVay, Shanahan

It seems every NFL team wants a piece of the Sean McVay coaching tree and the Atlanta Falcons are certainly picking off the Rams’ branches this offseason. After hiring Raheem Morris as their next head coach, Zac Robinson was brought in as Morris’ offensive coordinator, with Jimmy Lake becoming the Falcons’ defensive coordinator – both former Rams assistants under McVay.

Morris was introduced as the Falcons’ coach on Monday and when talking about Robinson, he mentioned how he reminds him of a young McVay and Kyle Shanahan. That’s some high praise for Robinson, given the success both McVay and Shanahan have had as young head coaches in the NFL.

Raheem Morris says new Falcons OC Zac Robinson "made a lot of sense." Reminds him of a young Kyle Shanahan, a young Sean McVay. "I see him growing, I see him developing … those are the things that lit me up." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 5, 2024

Robinson, 37, is eight months younger than McVay and he’s been learning under the Rams head coach for the last five years. This is Robinson’s biggest opportunity in the NFL and he’ll call the offensive plays for the Falcons, putting him in line for a potential head coaching job down the line.

For the Rams, his departure certainly hurts, especially given the job he did with Matthew Stafford the last three seasons.

