Raheem Morris says CB Darqueze Dennard is close to returning

The Atlanta Falcons’ secondary has gotten very few breaks this season, but things could be looking up. Head coach Raheem Morris gave an update on the status of nickel CB Darqueze Dennard, who’s eligible to return this week from the injured reserve list after sitting out the previous three games.

Morris said Dennard is “getting close” to coming back, as reported by Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution below.

Raheem Morris said Darqueze Dennard is "getting close" to coming back from IR. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) October 19, 2020





Prior to leaving the Falcons’ Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears with a hamstring injury, Dennard was playing well. He had just come down with a potentially game-sealing interception, but exited the game before the Bears came back to win.

Dennard would be a welcome addition to Atlanta’s secondary, which has been getting healthier in recent weeks. We’ll see if he can practice this week in preparation for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions (2-3).

