Raheem Morris ‘really fired up’ to see Ernest Jones keep getting better

Ernest Jones will become an even more important player on defense this year after the Rams parted ways with Bobby Wagner. Jones still played a significant role last season as the No. 2 linebacker, but with Wagner gone, Jones should be on the field for just about every snap in 2023.

That has Raheem Morris excited.

Morris told reporters this week about the positive effect Wagner had on Jones, not only on the field as a linebacker, but off the field, too. He’s excited to see Jones progress further this season in that LB1 role as the defensive signal caller.

“Right now, Ernest is our green dot going out throughout the process doing some of those things, so he’s certainly developed,” Morris said. “Being with Bobby last year certainly helped him from off-the-field standpoint, and certainly an on-the-field standpoint. Those two guys being together and within that room, having a couple different position coaches going from (Chris) Shula back to Shula again. Getting more information from (Chris) Beake and being even more involved in the system I think only helps him. Really fired up to see where he can go this year. Really fired up about Ernest and what he can become.”

Jones contributed as a rookie in 2021, particularly in the playoffs when he had nine tackles, one sack and two tackles for a loss, stepping up in a big way against the Bengals in the Super Bowl. He got even better last season in Year 2, posting 114 tackles (four for a loss) with one interception and two passes defensed.

The sky’s the limit for him now that he’s the unquestioned starter in the middle of the defense, so we should see another 100-tackle season from the former third-round pick.

