Raheem Morris praises Falcons’ mindset after 43-6 win over Raiders

After last weekend’s humiliating loss to the New Orleans Saints, very few people around the NFL would have been surprised if the Atlanta Falcons crumbled over the final six weeks of the season. Interim head coach Raheem Morris simply wasn’t going to let that happen under his watch, and the Falcons responded with the 43-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

In what was arguably the team’s most impressive victory of the season, we saw Atlanta close out the Raiders by turning up the heat in the fourth quarter instead of checking out early.

Morris is now 4-2 since taking over as head coach. Following the game, he addressed the media and credited the Falcons’ “ball mentality” as the key to the team creating five turnovers (4 forced fumbles, 1 interception) during Sunday’s win.

Watch Morris’ postgame press conference below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Raheem Morris spoke to the media following the Falcons 43-6 win over the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/Hpdo7NQTWJ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020

Related

Six bold predictions for Falcons' Week 12 matchup vs. Raiders Falcons Week 12 Injury Report: RB Todd Gurley out against Raiders Falcons flex RB Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Sunday Falcons vs Raiders: 4 things to watch for on Sunday

List