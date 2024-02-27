Raheem Morris: I might not be here if Falcons got better QB play last year

New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris knows how important it is that he gets a good quarterback on his team this season. Because he knows failures at quarterback cost his predecessor his job.

Morris said today at the Scouting Combine that if the Falcons had been better at quarterback in 2023, Arthur Smith would likely still be the Falcons' quarterback right now.

“If we had better quarterback play, I’m probably not standing here at this podium," Morris said.

From that comment, it doesn't sound like Morris sees either Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke as a quarterback he can win with. So who will be Morris's QB1 in six months?

"I won't bring up names," Morris said. "But when you're going through the process you have everything open. We've got so many avenues right now because we have free agency money, we have the ability to trade, whether it be trade for a player with a team, or be it trade up or back in the draft. It's just really about the different scenarios you want to have at the quarterback position."

More than anything else, finding the right quarterback will determine whether Morris succeeds or fails in Atlanta.